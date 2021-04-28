2 indicted for shooting at Middletown bar last month

Apr. 28—Two men have been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for a March 20 bar shooting that injured two people in Middletown.

Police arrested Davion Gates, 22, and Jermaine Trammel Jr., 23, both of Middletown, last month for their involvement in the incident at the Middtown Lounge on Clark Street. They were charged with felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

On Wednesday, Gates was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises. Trammell was indicted for felonious assault, violating a protection order and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The duo is scheduled to be arraigned May 4 in Butler County Common Pleas Court by Magistrate Matt Reed. The case is assigned to Judge Noah Powers II.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to the head, according to the police report and officials.

The 19-year-old woman is recovering from her injuries, according to police.

A short time after the shooting, Trammel arrived at Atrium Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Trammell said he was in the bar when a fight broke out between multiple people and he walked out the door to leave, "and that's when he heard multiple gunshots and then felt his arm burning," according to the police report. A friend dropped him off at the hospital, he told police.