2 infant boys found dead behind Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK — The bodies of two infant boys were found behind a Bronx building Monday afternoon, and police were investigating if their horrifying deaths were a homicide, cop sources said.

The tiny babies were wrapped in paper when they were found after a 911 call Monday afternoon directed police to a large apartment building on College Avenue near East 171st Street.

Cops at first thought one of the boys had a puncture wound, though a doctor will have to determine the nature of the wound, sources said. The other had a head injury and a blue string wrapped around his neck — though the string may have been the infant’s umbilical cord, sources said.

“We don’t know if we have a homicide here or what. It’s up to medical examiner to determine,” one high-ranking police source said.

The building’s superintendent found the babies behind the building in an area where the trash is normally kept, sources said. Police believe they were dumped there, and were reviewing security footage.

Cops believe the boys may have been twin brothers, though they were still working to identify them, sources said.

“This is very early in our investigation. We’re asking the public for help,” NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said, urging people to call (800) 577-TIPS with information.

One police source said investigators were unsure if the infants were alive at birth.

“We have to see if their lungs were developed, if they were alive to begin with. This is a job for the (medical examiner’s) office,” the source said.

Mohamad Oumarir, 70, who owns the building directly behind where the babies’ bodies were found, said police were scouring his surveillance footage for clues.

“You see that? There is the baby’s blood. The police said two babies have been killed,” he said, referring to the scene.

“Who can do this? These are not humans. Who has the power to do this to babies? I hope they can catch them on the video.”

One resident of the apartment building, Tytiana Lomax, 19, said the area where the babies were discovered was difficult to access.

“I don’t know how to react. I didn’t see anyone pregnant in the building,” she said. “I can’t imagine how anyone can do this. It’s crazy, two babies, that’s sick.”

