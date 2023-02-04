2 injured, 1 dead in three separate Dallas shootings, police say

Dallas police are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and two others wounded Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court in the Rylie neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m., police said. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who later died from his injuries. Police did not identify the victim and said the shooter is still unknown.

Another man was shot in the leg after getting caught in the crossfire between a security guard and an armed suspect in the 11000 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway service road.

Police said a security guard escorted the suspect out of a business at that location around 11:15 p.m. The suspect got in a vehicle and fired a weapon at the guard. The guard returned fire, but the suspect fled the scene.

A man coming out of the business was hit in the leg with a bullet. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in the 3200 block of Gaston Avenue in response to a shooting victim. Police said a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim isn’t cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

It’s not clear where or when the shooting took place.