2 injured, 1 seriously after shooting in Dayton Monday; suspect arrested

Two people were injured in a shooting in Dayton Monday night and one of them is facing charges.

Around 10:15 p.m. Dayton officers were called to South Monmouth Street to reports of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 22-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound.

This man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was also shot.

He was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and booked into Montgomery County Jail on felonious assualt

The identity of either man was not released by police.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.



