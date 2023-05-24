2 injured, 1 seriously after stabbing in Xenia; suspect in custody

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a stabbing in Xenia Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. dispatchers got a call from someone who said their son had stabbed them in the 2000 block of Childers Drive, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene they found two victims inside the home.

One with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

>> Reward being offered for information leading to capture of 2 escaped Lima inmates

The suspect, Jayson McNeil, was located and arrested, according to Xenia Police Department.

After speaking to the victims and suspect police determined the stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute.

McNeil is being charged with two counts of felonious assault and is being held without bond at the Greene County Jail, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Tip Line at 937-347-1623.



