2 injured, 2 arrested after handsaw assault in Bemidji

Oct. 27—BEMIDJI — Two people were injured, one of them seriously, by a man with a handsaw on Monday night in Bemidji, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

A release from Captain David LaZella said officers were headed to a residence on the 1700 block of Irvine Avenue Northwest at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 25 for a report of a domestic disturbance with possible gunshots when they saw a vehicle leaving the area and pulled it over.

Four people in the vehicle were confirmed to be leaving the residence and two were allegedly injured by a man, David James White, 40, of Ponemah, by a handsaw after an argument. One was treated at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, and the other was flown to a trauma center in Fargo "for advanced care."

White was arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree assault.

The release said authorities are still investigating the source of the gunfire. However, Jared Lee Westbrook, 37, of Bemidji, is also being held on pending charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and being an ineligible person to possess a pistol, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The release said he was arrested at the residence for an outstanding felony warrant from Sherburne County. Captain LaZella said he could not comment on those pending charges, as the investigation is ongoing.

The Bemidji Police Department also said they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, (800) 222-8477 or on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety P3 Tip Submit app.