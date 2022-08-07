2 injured, 2 others being questioned after Sunday shooting in Bluffton, police say

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting that took place near the Landings at New Riverside, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Officers remained on the scene to investigate the “isolated incident,” according to a social media post from the department. Police got a call about shots fired around 2:30 p.m. after two cars in the area began shooting at each other, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a police department spokesperson. Two people are in custody for questioning, he said.

A section north of Alston Park to the S.C. 170 and S.C. 46 traffic circle is blocked off while police work the scene.

Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon near Bluffton’s New Riverside neighborhood.

Richard Facchiano, a resident who lives nearby, said he heard the aftermath of the shooting and was able to take photos of the cars believed to be involved. The cars, he said, had anywhere from eight to 10 bullet holes.

Perez said he did not know how many total shots were fired.

Residents can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area while the investigation continues, police said in the social media post.