2 injured in 2 separate Mesa police shootings within 24 hours; no officers wounded

Mesa police officers were involved in two police shootings within 24 hours. The shootings, one on Sunday afternoon and one Monday morning, left two suspects injured.

The police shooting on Sunday occurred near Dobson and Baseline roads, according to a tweet from Mesa police. The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries was unclear.

On Monday morning, officers shot at a suspect near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive, according to a tweet from Mesa police. The person was being treated at the hospital as of 4:30 a.m.

No officers were injured in the shootings, according to police.

It was unclear what led to both incidents and how many officers were involved.

