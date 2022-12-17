2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett

The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning.

According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after that shooting, officers learned of a shooting around the 10700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived, they found shell casings but did not find any victims or suspects. No one was hurt.

Just after the 19th Avenue Southeast shooting report, a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The man is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing.

EPD said there were more reports of shots fired in the 8600 block of Evergreen Way. No one was injured and no shell casings were found. An investigation into that report is ongoing and police are trying to obtain camera footage.

Lastly, there were two more reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Casino Road. No one was seen and no shell casings were found. The investigation is ongoing.

Everett police believe the two victims were injured in separate incidents.

The string of shootings comes just days after Everett police dealt with four shootings in a span of under 24 hours this week.