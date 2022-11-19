2 injured in Bridgeport fire

A 73-year-old man and a 60 year-old woman were in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center after a fire Friday night at a residence in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of South Emerald Avenue.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and the man suffered burns to the arm. Both were listed in fait condition at the hospital, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department was investigating.