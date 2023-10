BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sunday morning shooting left two men hurt at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, police say.

Brooklyn Park Police responded around 10 a.m. to the shooting at the Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Inside, officers found two men who had been shot. They were transported to an area hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

The shooting is currently under investigation and police say no suspects are in custody.