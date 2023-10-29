2 injured in Columbus house party; witnesses sought

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Police are searching for witnesses to a shooting at a house party which sent to people to the hospital early Sunday morning in Columbus.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at a home located in the 1600 block of South Lumpkin Road. Columbus Police say a man and woman, both 19, were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Their conditions were not immediately known, but they were stable.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a party at the home and that several people there at the time.

Police are now trying to find those individuals and whoever else might have witnessed the events of the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D. Battle at 706-225-4340 or 706-225-3161.