2 injured in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

Apr. 20—The Newton County prosecutor has filed charges on a Webb City man who led a deputy on a Friday afternoon pursuit of a stolen vehicle that resulted in an injury accident.

Joplin police said an adult male and a juvenile suffered serious injuries when a Newton County deputy pursuing the stolen vehicle into the city collided with another vehicle at 20th Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.

The names of the injured occupants, who were taken to Freeman Hospital West, were not yet available Tuesday.

Joplin police, who joined in the pursuit when it entered the city, punctured the tires of the fleeing suspect with spike strips set out at 32nd Street and Schifferdecker Avenue. But the suspect continued north, eventually ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot along Turkey Creek toward North Elm Street before being caught.

John A. Myers, 24, has been charged with felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest as well as charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while his license was revoked.