2 injured after crash involving school van in Fayette County

Two people were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crash involving a school van in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County 911, the crash happened at 3:35 p.m. on Republic Road near Stone Church Road in Redstone Township.

A Brownsville Area School District van was involved in the crash.

It’s not clear if any students were on the van at the time of the crash.

Redstone Township police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino 2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting VIDEO: Mayor Gainey gives comments on funeral shooting investigation, church resumes services DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts