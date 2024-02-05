CAMDEN TWP. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles that injured two persons on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Camden Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of M-49 and Montgomery Road at 1:10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that Bryce Matthew Lake, 25, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Montgomery Road and disregarded a stop sign at M-49 pulling out in front of Cassandra Anne Crawford, 52, of Reading who was traveling southbound on M-49.

This crash caused Crawford’s vehicle to redirect and strike a third vehicle stopped on the west side of the intersection on Montgomery Road operated by Brenda Fay Sheffer-Vaughn, 65, of Montgomery.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Crawford and Sheffer-Vaughn were both transported to Hillsdale Hospital by Reading Emergency Unit.

The Camden Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Reading Emergency Unit and Hillsdale Towing also responded to the crash.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: 2 injured in crash Sunday