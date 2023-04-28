Dale Mabry shooting between people in vehicles injures 2, Tampa police say

The occupants of two vehicles were involved in a shooting on Dale Mabry Highway near Interstate 275 on Thursday night, Tampa police reported.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of N Dale Mabry. Police arrived on scene to find two males with gunshot wounds.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation between individuals in two separate vehicles . . . (led) to an exchange of gunfire,” police said in a news release.

The driver of a second vehicle involved fled the scene south on Dale Mabry, police said.

“The incident appears to be targeted, not a random act of violence,” police said in the news release.

The people shot were taken to local hospitals. Their names were not released and their conditions were not available.

Police said they are investigating the incident and closed the southbound lanes in that area of Dale Mabry for some time Thursday night.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, send a tip to TIP411 or download and use the TampaPD app. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.