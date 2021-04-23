2 injured in downtown Bemidji robbery turned stabbing

Apr. 23—BEMIDJI — Bemidji police officers responded to a stabbing and assault Wednesday night, which was discovered during a traffic stop in downtown Bemidji.

According to a press release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 11:30 p.m. on April 21, a Bemidji police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had exited the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue at high speed.

The driver of the vehicle said they had witnessed an assault and were driving the victim to the hospital. The passenger of the vehicle, Donald Pepworth, 38, of Bemidji, said he had been stabbed by a person on the 100 block of Third Street NW, according to the release.

Officers rendered medical aid and began to investigate the incident. Additional officers located a male on the 100 block of Third Street Northwest who had appeared to have been assaulted. The man was identified as Chase Carrigan, 24, of Bemidji.

Carrigan stated he was assaulted and a portable speaker had been stolen from him by Pepworth. He later clarified in a police interview that he had stabbed Pepworth who had attempted to steal his speaker.

Carrigan denied medical attention for his injuries, Pepworth was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to law enforcement, this investigation is ongoing, but charges have been referred to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office for assault and robbery. LaZella said it does not appear that there is any danger to the public.

Detectives are working with witnesses and property owners to identify any further information in this case, the release said, anyone with additional information should contact Bemidji Police detectives at (218) 333-9111.