2 injured in early Monday shooting on Amarillo Blvd. outside Cattleman’s Café

An argument led to a shooting that injured two people early Monday in a parking lot on Amarillo Boulevard, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

On Monday, Aug. 7 at about 2:23 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to the Cattleman’s Café, located at 3803 East Amarillo Boulevard, on reported gunshots and someone possibly being shot. When officers arrived, they found located a man in the parking lot who had been shot; while officers were talking to the first individual, another man realized he also had been shot.

Both men were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was an argument between the men and a suspect, who then shot at the men and left before officers were called.

CSI and Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, go to their website at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips. All tips are anonymous.

