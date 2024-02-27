2 injured in early morning fire in Glasgow, house heavily damaged

Two people were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after suffering minor injuries in a Glasgow house fire, first responders said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the 200 block of Emma Way in the Shelly Farms development just before 4:30 a.m. for reports of the blaze. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the home.

Two men, a 54-year-old and a 60-year-old, had escaped before first responders arrived. Paramedics treated them for smoke inhalation and burns and took them to Christiana Hospital.

Due to fallen electrical lines and "extreme hoarding" inside the home, it was initially difficult for firefighters to get into the house, an Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company news release said. They also had a hard time getting water on the fire because of a lack of nearby fire hydrants.

While firefighters were ultimately able to get into the home, just 20 minutes after arrival, a "mayday" was called. A crew that was inside the house had gotten separated, though they were quickly found and the mayday canceled.

No firefighters were injured, but "the hazardous interior conditions" prevented them from tackling the blaze from inside, the news release said.

Delmarva Power also responded to cut electricity to the home and fix the downed lines. The fire was declared under control about 6 a.m., more than an hour-and-half after arrival, and all units cleared the scene at 8:58 a.m.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and where it began. The two men were listed as "stable."

