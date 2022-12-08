2 injured in early-morning incident in Clairton; Scene causing traffic disruption on busy roadway

Two people were injured in an incident involving a vehicle early this morning in Clairton.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer appears to show a vehicle into the front yard of a house. Officials would not provide details, but say police are still on the scene in the 500 block of N. Eighth Street/Route 885, a busy roadway.

Crews were called to the area around 3:30 a.m.

County Crime Scene Investigators have arrived in the area.

The victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

