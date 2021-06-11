2 injured, including a juvenile, in separate shootings in Charlotte, CMPD says

A juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in south Charlotte on Thursday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

At 9:32 p.m., police responded to a call about a possible assault with a deadly weapon at Big Cone Place and Longleaf Drive, near Carolina Pavilion. Officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Medic took the juvenile to the hospital, police said.

Police did not give the juvenile’s age or a motive for the shooting.

About an hour earlier, shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to reports of shots being fired into an occupied dwelling at the 3700 block of Carlyle Drive. When police arrived, they found a residence that had been struck by gunfire, and a woman inside the home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

Recent shootings involving juvenile

The south Charlotte shooting on Thursday is the latest to involve children and juveniles. Some recent incidents:

▪ Last Saturday, CMPD responded to the 9500 block of Issac Hunter Drive and found a 1-year-old who had been shot in the hand.

The infant was inadvertently shot during a domestic altercation between family members, police said. One person was arrested for the shooting.

▪ Two juveniles were charged in the May 5 shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte, the Observer reported. A CMPD officer found the teenager on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds. The officer applied tourniquets to the teenager to limit blood flow until medics arrived.

▪ On March 30, 7-year-old Zionna Grace was shot in the chest while playing outside her home near the 1000 block of Marble Street in northwest Charlotte, the Observer previously reported. She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 7 p.m.

Zionna was released from the hospital on April 5, WSOC reported.

Three men were charged for their involvement in the shooting, police said.

That incident happened four hours before two teenage boys had been targeted in a drive-by shooting in front of Hope Mart on Hovis Road, the Observer reported.

▪ A juvenile suspect was charged with the attempted murder of another juvenile after a March 27 shooting at Northlake. The mall was evacuated.