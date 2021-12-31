2 injured when Lawrence police caused crash of suspects' car during pursuit

A man and a woman fleeing police after reportedly stealing clothes from a store in Lawrence Thursday afternoon were injured when police attempted a maneuver on their car, law enforcement officials said.

Lawrence Police Department officers were called to Citi Trends, a clothing store in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike, shortly after 2 p.m. by employees who reported a man and a woman had stolen clothes from the business, according to LPD Patrolman Khalid Brooks.

As officers were en route to the store, they saw a black Jeep described by employees driving away from the scene and attempted to pull the car over. The Jeep fled, Brooks said, and officers chased it. The chase lasted for about seven miles, taking officers south on Mitthoefer Road, west on 38th Street, and back east toward Shadeland Avenue.

While in the 2400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, police said an officer executed a PIT maneuver, a tactic in which police nudge the flank of a suspect's car as it moves — forcing it to fishtail and turn sideways.

That maneuver, Brooks said, caused the back of the Jeep to hit a guard railing, rolling it over twice. The man was thrown from the passenger seat and taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police found the woman unconscious in the driver seat and took her to a hospital in stable condition.

Brooks told IndyStar the stolen items — "a lot of clothes" — were found in the car. Police found no weapons on the couple and noted the pair did not have weapons at the time of the theft.

Lawrence Police will conduct an "administrative review" of the case, as is standard in police chases, Brooks said.

No additional information about the incident has been released.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Lawrence police chase: Man, woman injured after clothing theft chase