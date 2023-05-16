2 injured in Monday shooting at Amarillo apartment complex; no arrests made

Two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex near Virginia Street in Amarillo. The road was closed Monday evening while Amarillo detectives worked on the investigation.

Amarillo police officers were sent to apartments at 4:57 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Virginia on a reported shooting, according to a statement from Amarillo police. Officers had been called to the apartments on Virginia, and when they arrived, they were told the incident happened at apartments in the 3102 block of Julian, which can be seen from Virginia, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Officers were told by witnesses that multiple people had been shot, but they found no victims at the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that two individuals had arrived at two area hospitals by private vehicle.

Both individuals had gunshot wounds, and officers were told it occurred on Virginia.

Amarillo CSI and Violent Crimes detectives arrived to the scene to work on the incident, and Virginia Street was closed between Plains and Julian. Residents in the area were asked to take a different route until the road reopened, around 8:25 p.m.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, but police do not believe there to be any danger to the public from this incident. No further information was available.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, make a tip on their website, amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigate shooting at apartments that injured 2