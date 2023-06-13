2 injured in late-morning shooting in busy Belltown neighborhood

Homicide detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a daytime shooting in the city’s busy Belltown neighborhood.

SPD tweeted about the gunfire at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people inside a car — a man and a woman, both about 30 years old — were shot. The man was stable but the woman is in critical condition.

Photos from the scene show a white Tesla with its front doors open in front of a CVS pharmacy. That car is the center of the investigation.

People KIRO 7 talked to who saw the afternoon shooting said they heard about five shots at around 11 a.m.

A suspect was found nearby and arrested. A gun was also recovered.

Police would not say whether the shooting was targeted.

Lenora Street is blocked from Fifth Avenue to Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue is blocked from Blanchard Street to Virginia Street.

People are asked to avoid the area.



