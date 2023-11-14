Police are investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured Monday evening in northwest Lubbock.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of 9th Street at 6:56 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, they located two victims, 28-year-old Juan Rocha and 24-year-old Javier Rocha. Both suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to University Medical Center via ambulance.

As of Tuesday, investigators believed the shooting appears to be related to a prior physical altercation the two were involved in. This does not appear to be a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 injured in northwest Lubbock shooting