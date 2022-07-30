2 injured in overnight shooting in Springfield

Police say two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield.

Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Scenic Avenue just before 2 a.m. and heard multiple gunshots as they approached.

Foos said when officers arrived at the scene they did not locate any of the involved parties. But a short time later, officers received a call about two people with gunshot wounds at a nearby retail area on West Chestnut Expressway. Police believe those two individuals were injured in the shooting on Scenic.

Foos said one of the victims had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Springfield Police investigate a shooting at the White Oak Station gas station on South Scenic Avenue on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not made any arrests in this case, but Foos said police believe the parties involved knew one another.

In the parking lot of the White Oak Station convenience store on Scenic, there were dozens of evidence markers placed on the ground Saturday morning as police processed the scene. Foos said he did not have an estimate for the total number of shots that were fired during the incident.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police investigate shooting at gas station that injured 2