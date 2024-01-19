2 injured after semi overturns in Warren County

Two people are injured after a semi-truck overturned in Warren County Friday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Around 9:30 a.m., OSHP troopers were dispatched to State Route 741, south of State Route 122, in Cleakcreek Township on reports of a crash.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved, the dispatcher said.

Troopers and towing services are on scene of the crash.

Drivers should expect delays or closures if taking this route.

News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened and the conditions of those injured.