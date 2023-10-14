2 injured in separate stabbings in Dallas; a suspect charged with assault, police say

Two people were injured in two separate stabbings in Dallas from Friday and early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police.

About 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Sharon Street. The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Jaime Lopez Sanchez, and the victim were in argument. At some point during the dispute, Sanchez hit the victim on the head with a wooden plank, police said in a news release.

The victim (the one struck by the wooden plank) then cut Sanchez with a knife, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and their injuries “appear to be non-life-threatening,” police said.

Sanchez, meanhwile, was arrested and is charged with assault.

It is unknown if the victim will be charged.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The preliminary investigation determined a female suspect stabbed a male victim.

The male victim was transported to local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if the female suspect was arrested.

The identities of the victims and the female suspect were not released by police. Both offenses are ongoing investigations.