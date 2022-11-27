2 people in serious condition after shooting in Dayton

Two people are in serious condition following a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police.

Crews were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

“As crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen,” said Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman, Dayton Police. “Dayton Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered aid and transported that subject to local hospital treatment.”

As that was happening, another person arrived at the hospital from the same incident suffering a gunshot wound in the lower abdomen and listed in serious condition, Dayton Police tell News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Crews on the scene report that one victim drove themselves to the hospital, while another was taken by medics.

Police are asking for the public’s help for any information on this shooting.

“This happened in broad daylight, somebody saw something,” Coleman said. “If you saw something, say something. Please give the Dayton Police Department a call.”

At least 20 rounds were fired from this shooting, according to Dayton Police.

Multiple shell casings were found and may indicated there may have been more than one shooter, Dayton Police said.

Our crew on the scene reported seeing bullet holes in a car and multiple shell casings.

Both people shot are in serious condition and one underwent surgery at the hospital, Sgt. Coleman told News Center 7.

The shooting remains under investigation.

