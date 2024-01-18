2 injured after shooting incident in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE – Police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday in which two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Port St. Lucie Police stated.

Police reported a heavy law enforcement presence and asked people to avoid the area.

The address is west of Florida’s Turnpike and north of Southwest Becker Road.

Tornado roars across Martin County: Confirmed tornado travels nearly 8 miles through Martin County

Life can change in 'blink of an eye': What's changed in year since mass shooting on MLK Jr. Day in Fort Pierce?

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gunfire leaves two men injured in Port St. Lucie