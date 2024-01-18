2 injured after shooting incident in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE – Police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday in which two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Port St. Lucie Police stated.
Police reported a heavy law enforcement presence and asked people to avoid the area.
The address is west of Florida’s Turnpike and north of Southwest Becker Road.
