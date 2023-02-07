Man faces attempted murder charges in shooting at Land O’Lakes shopping center

A man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting two people at a Land O’Lakes shopping center on Monday, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. at the Village Lakes Shopping Center near the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 54, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Humberto Senhouse, 37, got into an argument with two other people and started shooting, deputies said.

The other two people returned fire and were both shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were treated for gunshot wounds that deputies said were not life-threatening.

Senhouse was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office initially said four people were involved in the argument and shooting but later revised the number to three.