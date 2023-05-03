2 injured in shooting at Lebanon Walmart parking lot

Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart.

Tuesday around 1:05 p.m. Lebanon police officers were called to 1530 Walmart Drive to reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two people in a car with gunshot wounds, according to Lebanon Police Department.

The two were identified as a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman both from Springboro.

Both were taken to Atrium Hospital for further treatment.

Information about their current condition or the identities of the victims was not available.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.