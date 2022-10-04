2 injured in shooting at mini-mart in Renton

An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Renton.

Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue.

Police said one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot at an ampm mini-mart.

The other man was also shot at the ampm but fled toward McDonald’s, where he flagged down a King County deputy in the area. The victim was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound.

The extent of both victims’ injuries is unknown.

Police said a car pulled up at the ampm and someone inside fired shots before the car fled.

The investigation is ongoing.