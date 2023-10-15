2 injured in shooting near funeral home on Southwest Side
An investigation is underway on Saturday night after a shooting outside of a funeral home on the city's Southwest Side, police say.
An investigation is underway on Saturday night after a shooting outside of a funeral home on the city's Southwest Side, police say.
Saturday night was Walker's second game at UNC after he was ruled eligible by the NCAA.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Rick and Morty return with some slight changes in Season 7 of the smash hit sci-fi series.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Reuters reported that Ferrari has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments for purchases in the US using BitPay. It'll accept bitcoin, ether and USDC, and plans to expand the service to Europe.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
A Lodge skillet, personal blender, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are the most useful kitchen items you didn't know you needed.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
This thing can air fry, roast, broil, bake — it even makes pizza! Grab it while it's nearly 50% off!
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.