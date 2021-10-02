2 injured in shooting near Near North police station, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place close to Chicago police’s Near North station, according to Chicago police.

About 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were in a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Avenue in the Goose Island neighborhood, near the station located at 1160 N. Larrabee Ave., when someone fired shots at them, police said. They crashed their vehicle after being shot.

The man was shot in the right leg and torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in the right arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The child was not injured, police said.

