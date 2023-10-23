2 injured in shooting on Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot on Poplar Avenue Sunday night.

According to police, two shooting victims were taken to Regional One Hospital by private vehicle at around 9 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting occurred on Poplar Avenue near South Holmes Street.

Memphis Police say one person is in critical condition. Police could not provide information on the second victim’s condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

