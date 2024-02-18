2 injured in shooting at southeast Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near a hookah lounge in southeast Memphis left two men injured Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting near the Blue Hookah Lounge at 3669 South Mendenhall Road just after 6 a.m.

Police say two men were transported to Regional One Hospital, one in critical condition and the other non-critical.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

