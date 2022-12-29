2 injured after shootout inside DeKalb County KFC, police confirm

Two people are currently hospitalized after a shootout inside and around a KFC in DeKalb County, according to police.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the businesss on Wesley Chapel Drive where they saw at least a dozen police cars surrounding the restaurant.

Investigators say two men in their 30s exchanged gunfire with each other in the restaurant before continuing shooting in the parking lot.

One of the victims was found shot in the parking lot and the other was found laying in the street.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no employees of the restaurant were involved in the shooting.

