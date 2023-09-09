2 injured in stabbing after Sto-Rox home football game

Two people were hurt in a stabbing near Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School on Friday night.

According to a statement from the district, the incident happened after the home varsity football game.

It’s not clear if the two victims are students.

“We promptly alerted both police and on-site EMTs. Police have initiated an investigation, and we are fully committed to cooperating with them and providing any necessary support,” said Megan Marie Van Fossan, the superintendent. “Our position on violence within our community remains steadfast. Schools and athletic events should be safe havens for student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans. Our school district will continue its efforts to prevent the presence of weapons on school premises, and we remain dedicated to collaborating with our law enforcement partners who tirelessly work to ensure our neighborhoods’ safety.”

Further updates on the situation are expected to come from law enforcement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dead after being found shot in vehicle in Brighton Heights ‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail iOS update: Apple releases emergency security update VIDEO: Local breweries have closed. Has the brewing bubble burst? Or is there room for more? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts