2 injured by stray bullets in Central District shooting

Seattle police are investigating after two people were hit by stray bullets in a shooting in Seattle’s Central District on Tuesday night.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., the victims were returning from a store when four suspects in two groups started shooting at each other.

The victims were hit by stray bullets, and the suspects got away, police said.

The two victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects possibly left in a white, older model Chevrolet Caprice or Impala.

Police searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.