2 teens injured in Temple Terrace shooting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people involved in a shooting in Temple Terrace that left two teenagers injured Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road about 9 p.m. after receiving a call about gunshots in the area and found a teenager with upper body trauma, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The teen was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the teen’s age.

A 17-year-old victim who left the scene was found at a nearby Arby’s at 5818 E Hillsborough Ave and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said a large group of people were gathered in a parking lot near an Amazon facility when an altercation started, and shots were fired. Deputies are searching for two males they say left the scene in a black Kia Soul with a Florida license plate number of 8493AM.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident did not involve the Amazon facility or the company’s employees.

Deputies said the people involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

Deputies have not released the names of those who were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call 813-247-8200.