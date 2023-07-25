2 injured in Terre Haute apartment complex shooting

Jul. 25—An early-morning shooting inside Willow Crossings (formerly Garden Quarter) apartment complex has left two injured, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Regional Hospital about 2 a.m. Tuesday for a person with a gunshot wound. They then determined a shooting had taken place in the 1000 block of Park Place Court, according to a news release. Detectives with the Sheriff's Office also responded.

After speaking to several witnesses, officers determined two men had an altercation during a planned meeting where illegal activity was suspected.

A firearm was displayed and discharged, according to police. Both males had sustained gunshot wounds from the incident and sought treatment at two different hospitals. As of this time, one has been released and one is still receiving treatment. Injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information involving the shooting, they should contact the Vigo County Criminal Investigation Division at 812-462-3226, ext 7304.