2 injured in Toomsuba shooting

Jun. 14—The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were injured Monday in a shooting in the Toomsuba community.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a call about 5:10 p.m. about a woman and a child shot inside a Toomsuba residence.

"We received reports of a woman and a child inside a residence," he said. "That residence had been shot."

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover, Calhoun said.

"The injuries aren't going to be life threatening," he said.

Calhoun said deputies gathered evidence from the scene and were continuing to investigate and follow leads Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at 601-482-9806 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.