2 injured in Tucson shooting near Ajo Way and 12th Avenue

Police

Two people were hurt in an apparent shooting near Ajo Way and 12th Avenue on Monday night around 5 p.m. in Tucson.

Tucson police said when officers arrived they found an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects are in custody and police are starting an investigation.

No further information was available as of Monday night.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Two injured in Tucson shooting on Monday