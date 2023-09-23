2 injured in unrelated Friday night shootings, Fort Worth police say

Two people were injured in unrelated shootings in different parts of Fort Worth late Friday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gilcrest Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to police records. They found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police. A potential suspect had been identified but was not in custody as of 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Camp Bowie West Boulevard and Las Vegas Trail regarding another shooting. Police found a woman at that location who had been shot.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and she was taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been announced, and detectives from the Gun Violence Unit will handle the investigation.