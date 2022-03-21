Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left two people injured outside of a night club in Springfield.

According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to reports of shots fired at True Empire Night Club, located on Scenic Avenue between Walnut and Elm streets whose website says it is open until 5 a.m. on the weekends.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the front glass doors had been broken and there was additional damage to the club as well. However, investigators determined that the shooting happened in the parking lot, not inside the club.

Additionally, two victims with minor gunshot wounds were identified by officers. They went to the hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators are continuing to look into leads as to who the possible shooter was, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe the victims and the shooter likely knew each other.

True Empire did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 2 injured in weekend shooting outside of Springfield night club