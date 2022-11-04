2 inmates arrested after Ga. jail escape. 1 now charged with attempted murder of LCSO deputy

A man who escaped from a county jail in Georgia now faces charges after he allegedly tried to kill a Leon County Sheriff's deputy during his arrest Wednesday.

John Mincey, 30, faces a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in addition to his charge of escape.

He and another man were arrested in Tallahassee after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail in Reidsville, Georgia, on Oct. 10.

Meahki Carter, 18, was tackled by U.S. Marshals in the area of Springfield Apartments, 1700 Joe Louis St., Wednesday. Carter was jailed on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Mincey's girlfriend, Ezreyah Bragdon, allegedly helped the pair escape from Tattnall County Jail, court records said. She was arrested near the scene where Mincey fought with law enforcement.

Carter and Bragdon, 24, will be extradited to Georgia.

LCSO deputy says he thought Mincey tried to kill him with his own gun

Mincey was spotted at a Circle K, 1848 Capital Circle NE, by a LCSO deputy working with the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

Mincey began to run, forcing the deputy to issue his taser, which was ineffective "due to a heavy sweatshirt worn by Mincey," court records said.

The deputy then tried to "physically restrain" Mincey, who was jailed in Georgia for kidnapping and assault, among other charges.

"Mincey began aggressively resisting," court records read. "At some point, Mincey was over top of (the deputy) ... Mincey was 'throwing haymakers' (punching the deputy) in the face and head area."

Mincey also began "pushing (the deputy's) head upwards from his jaw" causing "several visible scratches and cuts," an arrest affidavit said.

"Mincey abruptly stopped attempting to strike him, locked eyes on the (deputy's) holstered duty weapon, and subsequently focused all his attention on gaining access to the firearm," court records said.

The deputy's gun was in a "paddle style holster," which Mincey was able to get ahold of.

There was a "second retention device" on the holster that prevented Mincey from accessing the handgun, an arrest affidavit said.

They continued to fight over the holstered weapon.

It fell on the ground and eventually, the deputy was able to get control of the gun and compliance from Mincey.

"(The deputy) later explained that based on prior dealings with Mincey, Mincey's criminal history and his abrupt change in behavior from simply trying to escape to aggressively attempting to acquire (the deputy's) firearm, he believed Mincey intended to kill him," an affidavit said.

