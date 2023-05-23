2 inmates escape from Lima prison, considered to be ‘dangerous’

Law enforcement is searching for two inmates that escaped from a Lima prison.

Bradley Gillespie and James Lee are said to have escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correction Institution, according to a media release.

Gillespie was in prison for murder charges while Lee was in jail for burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking and judicial sanction.

The two are considered dangerous, and anyone who sees them or has information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the search for the missing inmates.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.



