2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail have ties to Ashe County, sheriff’s office says

Two inmates that escaped from a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on Thursday have ties to Ashe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, both escaped Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the escapees have ties to the northern border of the county.

Authorities said the community should be on alert, home and car doors should be locked and if you see anything suspicious, you should call 911.

A $5,000 reward for each escapee is being offered for information leading to their apprehension. Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is a double-homicide convicted murderer, according to authorities.

Brown is described by authorities as a 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is being described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly wearing white t-shirts. It is believed that the two escapees are traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle.

The license plate reads UDZ-6049. It is unknown where they are headed.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees either men or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

