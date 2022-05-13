2 inmates found dead inside Greenville County Detention Center identified

Two inmates found dead in their cell at the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday afternoon have been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroners Office.

Allen Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were both found in their housing unit by jail staff around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, according to the Coroner's Office.

Paramedics pronounced them dead on scene, the Coroner's Office said.

Autopsies were completed Friday but a cause and manner of death for both men remains under investigation.

The Greenville County Detention Center is the deadliest jail among South Carolina's 10 largest detention centers. Twenty-seven people died inside the facility between 2008 and 2020.

Check back for more on this developing story.

